 

Two arrested on possession charges

By | 9:23 am | March 22, 2017 | News 
ABERDEEN - Earnest Reed Jr., 34, and Bridget Wilson, 31, both from Caledonia, were arrested 
March 21 on Parham Store Road and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance/Ice.  
Both are currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

