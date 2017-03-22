Two arrested on possession charges
By Ray Van Dusen | 9:23 am | March 22, 2017 | News
ABERDEEN - Earnest Reed Jr., 34, and Bridget Wilson, 31, both from Caledonia, were arrested March 21 on Parham Store Road and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance/Ice. Both are currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
