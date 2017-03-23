Lady Panthers ride early lead to beat Lady Feds

AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers did all the damage they would need in the second inning against a quality Caledonia team.

Amory scored four runs in the second on its way to a 7-2 win over the Lady Feds on Friday afternoon. They lost earlier in the day 5-1 to East Webster.

“We got tested today for sure. East Webster is a very good team, and they hit the ball and were aggressive,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “The only thing we failed at was the first inning, where they got four runs and that’s what beat us. We came back against Caledonia, who’s also a great team who will be in the playoffs. I think it showed us who we are, that we’re not going to lay our heads down after one loss. We’re going to pick it up and roll with it.”

Ashley Simmons made the start and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning by inducing a pair of pop ups to her infield.

The Lady Panthers also loaded the bases in the bottom of the first but were unable to push a run across.

They turned a double play to end the top of the second and capitalized on the momentum by scoring four in the bottom of the inning.

Shelby Sledge led off with a base hit to left, followed by a bunt single by Macie Mitchell. The Lady Feds cut down the lead runner at third on a grounder by Jamison McComb, but then Georgi Pickle and Sydney Griffith came up with back-to-back RBI singles for a 2-0 lead.

Connor Stevens was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and two more runs came home when Simmons reached on an error.

Caledonia got on the board in the top of the third, but Simmons ended the inning with a strikeout to escape further damage.

Amory got the run back in the bottom half of the inning as Sledge reached on an error leading off, stole second and scored on McComb’s slap base hit past the pitcher.

Griffith took over in the circle in the fourth and allowed a lone run on two hits in her four innings of work.

“Our pitching situation is great,” Seger said. “I thought Addie Bunch did a great job in her inning against East Webster. Sydney and Ashley both did great during the Caledonia game, pitching, hitting our spots and doing the little things right. Little things, our defense can work with. Defensively, we had a really good day.”

The Lady Panthers padded their lead with two runs in the fifth inning. Mitchell was hit by a pitch to open the frame, moved up on a flyout by McComb and scored on Pickle’s third hit of the game. Griffith singled and moved to second on the throw to third to put two in scoring position with one out, and Stevens drove in the final run of the afternoon with a grounder to second base.

Sledge hit a triple with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Lady Panthers were unable to drive her in.

“Shelby stepped up big time in that game,” Seger said. “She’s been waiting for her breakthrough. We’ve used her as a pinch hitter a few times, and she’s been executing. It’s finally her turn and her role, and she did a great job. Logann Griffith did a great job pinch hitting today too. She put the ball in play, and that’s all we ask for.”

The Lady Panthers scored their lone run against East Webster in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Stevens to plate Griffith, who led off by reaching on an error.

“They did a great job today, 1 through 16, of filling their roles,” Seger said. “I told them that they have a role to fill, and when you get the green light, you have to be ready to go.”