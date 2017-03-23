OWO action returns with lumberjack strap match

AMORY – The Outlaw Wrestling Organization will host six matches March 25 with a lumberjack strap match as the main event.

Terrell “Dirty” Moore, Curley Moe and Brett Michaels will face off against “Hollywood” Jimmy Blaylock, Neil “The Real Deal” Taylor and Barry Wolf in the night’s big match that could involve some audience participation.

“Fans will get a chance to be around the ring and if any wrestlers get thrown out, they can hit them with straps,” Moore said.

In addition to the matches, there will be a big announcement about the five-year anniversary show, which will be held on Good Friday.

Doors of the East Amory Community Center open at 6:15 Saturday night with bell time at 7:30 p.m. Discounted tickets can be purchased at www.facebook.com/owowrestling.