Rare state flag and constitution to be exhibited at museum
AMORY – A couple of important artifacts of Mississippi history will come to Amory for a brief visit toward the end of March to commemorate the state’s bicentennial celebration.
“It’s certainly a unique opportunity for the citizens of Amory,” said Amory Regional Museum Director Bo Miller.
To celebrate the bicentennial year, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, with grant support from the Mississippi Humanities Council, is touring the state with Mississippi’s 1817 Constitution and the rare 20-star 1818 United States flag. The flag and constitution will appear at the Amory Regional Museum on March 29 and 30. Amory is the only location in northeast Mississippi to host the exhibit.
“These are priceless historical artifacts that need to be seen by as many people as possible,” Miller said. “I hope any student of history will come to visit.”
On Dec. 10, 1817, Mississippi was officially recognized as the 20th state in the United States of America. This year, the state will have the unique opportunity to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mississippi’s statehood with a reflection on Mississippi’s history and culture. Through regional bicentennial celebrations and coordinated local events, Mississippi will spend 2017 honoring its people and places; music and food; achievements in agriculture, science and industry; sports legends; and literary and artistic genius.
The exhibit will be open to the public on March 29 from 1 until 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 30. For more information, call the Amory Regional Museum at 256-2761.
