Sister of fallen officer issues stern message to unknown killer

PRAIRIE – Members of law enforcement joined with family members of the late Eric “E.K.” Wilson, the only Aberdeen police officer to be killed in the line of duty, at his graveside March 17 during a remembrance ceremony to mark the 26th anniversary of his death.

“I loved my brother just like my brothers and sisters did. I take it personally and I’m angry that somebody would be so bold to snatch out a member of my family. Whoever did it, I think you’re a low life person. Whoever is covering up for him, you should be careful and afraid. If they did it to our family, you should be afraid for your family too,” said Jo Wilson Bradley.

Officers from the APD, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department left the APD with blue lights flashing and proceeded to Baptist Grove Missionary Baptist Church where Wilson is buried.

“I’ll never forget him, no matter if anyone around here does. He was a watchman who watched over the people day and night. He’d walk the streets and do his job day and night,” said APD officer Jimmy Cockerham.

Retired Aberdeen police officer Aaron Fontenot also mentioned the importance of keeping Wilson’s memory alive.

“One thing I don’t want is for him to be forgotten. Once it’s forgotten, history tends to repeat itself, and a life taken from us is something I don’t want forgotten,” Fontenot said. “Just because I’m retired doesn’t make the pain go away. It’s still here.”

Mike Little was among those sharing thoughts about how Wilson is missed every day. APD dispatcher Jessica Farr read the poem, “There Was Blood on His Badge,” written by Phyllis Coleman to memorialize Wilson.

“Once we put our badges on, we’re brothers. When one is hurt, we’re all hurt,” said Major Quinell Shumpert. “I didn’t know him but I was working in

Itawamba County at the time and was patrolling down Highway 371 in Carolina when I heard it come across the radio. I had to pull the car over because my heart dropped.”

Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said he had just finished high school whenever Wilson was shot while parked on Columbus Street that night in 1991, which sparked another thought of Bradley’s.

“The last day of E.K.’s life, he called to say he was concerned about the young people of Aberdeen not having enough activities and asked if there were any programs in Washington D.C. I was familiar with that could be transferable to here,” Bradley said. “We don’t know what opportunities this sleezy low life took away from the children of Aberdeen.”