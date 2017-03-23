Tigers strike early to top Blue Devils

HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers had no problem getting their offense going against the Sulligent Blue Devils on Friday night.

Hatley scored ten runs in the second and third innings on their way to a five-inning, 11-1 victory over Sulligent.

“We have really started hitting the ball the last couple of days, and we’re going to have to,” Hatley coach John Harris said. “If we hit like we did today, we’re going to be in the position to win games. A lot of guys are starting to really swing it well, and we’re starting to figure out who’s going to hit for us. We’re having quality at bats, getting deep into at bats and starting to see our pitch. We’re starting to hit it a little bit or take a walk. Getting people on base, that’s the name of the game.”

Sulligent scored its lone run in the top of the first, but Holden Clark on the mound would hold them scoreless from there.

The Tigers got on the board in the bottom half when Blake Goodin doubled to right center, stole third and scored on a throwing error.

Hatley batted around and added six runs in the second inning. Cody Dunigan led off with a base hit, then Nick Washington reached on an error. Micah Turner drove home a run with an RBI single to left, then Luke Nelson added two more with his base hit.

Goodin added his second hit of the day, an RBI single up the middle, and later came around to score on another throwing error. Matt Swan reached on an error to drive in another run, and Clark capped off the scoring in the second with an RBI groundout.

In the four-run third inning, Washington walked and Nelson was hit by a pitch to put two on with one out. Will Cantrell drove in the first run of the inning with an RBI single to left, and Swan followed suit with an RBI hit of his own. Cantrell came around to score on an error in right. Avery Benson reached on an error to drive in the Tigers’ final run of the night.

Clark scattered six hits and walked one, while striking out three.

“Holden has pitched well enough to give us an opportunity to win in every one of his games this year,” Harris said. “He’s pitching to contact, and that’s all you can ask. He’s limiting the walks, and he had a chance to throw a good many pitches tonight, so that’s positive.”

Harris also complimented his defense, which went error free in the win, as the infield turned one double play and nearly completed another.

“No errors tonight defensively, and we’ve basically had a different lineup defensively every game this year,” he said. “This is one of the best defensive games we played this year. Our infield made the ground ball outs, the routine plays, and turned the double play and almost rolled another. That’s what you have to do.”