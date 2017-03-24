Amory named as one of Mississippi’s safest cities

AMORY – Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen has one more reason to express appreciation to the police force he serves and leads. Amory recently made the list of the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s safest cities in Mississippi list. Amory ranked number 11 on the list of 25 cities.

“This is the first time Amory has received this honor, to my knowledge,” Bowen said.

Petal ranked highest on the list, and nearby cities made the list like West Point at number 10 and Starkville at number 12.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a national trade association with the mission of furthering public knowledge about home safety and security. The group’s primary focus is on legislative initiatives at both the federal and state levels that impact general safety and security of the public in their homes.

“It’s a group of both professionals and citizens from the private sector, rather than a branch of the government,” Bowen said.

The organization gets the statistics used from the government, however. Cities must have a minimum population of 5,000 to be evaluated by the council.

“We compile monthly files of data known as ‘uniformed crime reports’ to submit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Bowen said. “The statistics are evaluated to rate the performance of local law enforcement and identify areas with greater risk, which helps in gaining grant money for equipment.”

Qualifying cities are ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes against people as well as property crimes per 100,000 people.

These variables are then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70 percent of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30 percent, according to Robyn Avery, spokesperson for the council.

“We operate as a team, responding to the reports of alert and concerned citizens,” said Bowen of the APD. “High visibility is a deterrent to crime, but we still need the help of the extra eyes and ears of the citizens.”