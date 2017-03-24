Amory named as one of Mississippi’s safest cities
AMORY – Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen has one more reason to express appreciation to the police force he serves and leads. Amory recently made the list of the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s safest cities in Mississippi list. Amory ranked number 11 on the list of 25 cities.
“This is the first time Amory has received this honor, to my knowledge,” Bowen said.
Petal ranked highest on the list, and nearby cities made the list like West Point at number 10 and Starkville at number 12.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a national trade association with the mission of furthering public knowledge about home safety and security. The group’s primary focus is on legislative initiatives at both the federal and state levels that impact general safety and security of the public in their homes.
“It’s a group of both professionals and citizens from the private sector, rather than a branch of the government,” Bowen said.
The organization gets the statistics used from the government, however. Cities must have a minimum population of 5,000 to be evaluated by the council.
“We compile monthly files of data known as ‘uniformed crime reports’ to submit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Bowen said. “The statistics are evaluated to rate the performance of local law enforcement and identify areas with greater risk, which helps in gaining grant money for equipment.”
Qualifying cities are ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes against people as well as property crimes per 100,000 people.
These variables are then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70 percent of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30 percent, according to Robyn Avery, spokesperson for the council.
“We operate as a team, responding to the reports of alert and concerned citizens,” said Bowen of the APD. “High visibility is a deterrent to crime, but we still need the help of the extra eyes and ears of the citizens.”
Related Posts
- Citizens demand their voices be heard by government
- Amory Police Department warns of Phone Scam
- E-ticket system discussed at Amory aldermen meeting
- Amory Police Department calls on average rate
- Spreitler takes West Amory concerns to board of aldermen
- Amory aldermen explain rescinding of chief position vote
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About jward
Search
- Pre-registration open for Amory Railroad Festival 5K March 17, 2017
- Latest blessing box serves Nettleton community March 21, 2017
- West Amory Elementary School goes wild over animal exhibit March 21, 2017
- Third victim in Sunday wreck dies March 21, 2017
- Back-to-back bass tournaments slated for Aberdeen Lake March 22, 2017
- Noles pour it on offensively in road win over Falcons March 24, 2017
- Lady Tigers blank Lady Bulldogs in softball doubleheader March 24, 2017
- Amory named as one of Mississippi’s safest cities March 24, 2017
- Dollars for the Depot helping Aberdeen Main Street depot project March 24, 2017
- Lady Panthers ride early lead to beat Lady Feds March 23, 2017
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...