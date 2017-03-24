Dollars for the Depot helping Aberdeen Main Street depot project

ABERDEEN – Last October, people came by the dozens to support an Aberdeen Main Street-sponsored farm to table dinner to benefit its depot project near Chestnut Street. On March 30, people will have the same opportunity to dine, drink and see and be seen at Farmers Market Plaza for the Dollars for the Depot dinner.

“The last one was a lot of fun, and it brought the community together. We made $3,000 after expenses and hope to raise more this time since we have sponsorships,” said Aberdeen Main Street Board of Directors Member Kathy Lusby.

Funding from the two dinners will be combined for kitchen additions like a large refrigerator, stainless steel work tables, a dishwasher and pots and pans. According to Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett, the kitchen supplies and landscaping are the last remaining necessities for the depot.

Tackett has been coordinating with Monroe County Extension Service Agent Randall Nevins to plan canning and healthy eating courses at the depot once it opens. Axiall employees have pledged the morning of April 22 for a cleanup day at the depot, and any other volunteers are welcomed to join.

The menu for Dollars for the Depot includes smoked pork loin by Lee Cooper, saucy green beans, Mississippi Blue Rice casserole, cold strawberry soup, autumn salad with Vidalia onion dressing and angel food cake with blueberries and Mayhew Tomato Farm strawberries.

Music will be provided by a member of the Class of 65. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s Aberdeen office or by calling 319-7183 or 369-6488.