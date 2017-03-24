Lady Tigers blank Lady Bulldogs in softball doubleheader

HATLEY – The Hatley Lady Tigers shut out the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs in a pair of Division 4-3A contests on Monday night.

Hatley won the first game 20-0 behind a perfect game from Jules Rimmer and the second game 15-0 behind a one-hitter from Rylee Bourland.

In the first game, the Lady Tigers got RBI hits from Bourland, Sydney Elkin, Madison Seals and Caitlin Howard.

Rimmer struck out four of the nine batters she faced.

In the second game, as the visitors, the Lady Tigers got the big hit from Bourland. Leadoff hitter Allison Easter was on base all three times and had two RBI and two runs scored.

The Lady Bulldogs saw Makaila Walker draw a walk and Charity Davis grab the first hit of the right in the bottom of the first.

Bourland ended up striking out seven in the game 2 win.

Aberdeen coach Eddie Chapman calls his young team a work in progress.

“That’s what I keep stressing to the ladies,” he said. “We’re making progress, and that’s what matters, and I stress to them to come out and have fun and give it 100 percent. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Compared to last year, we’ve made a lot of progress, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Jasiah Riddle is the lone senior for the Lady Bulldogs.

“I commend the coaches for Hatley with being patient with us,” Chapman said. “One of our young ladies had to go to the hospital, and that took a toll on our girls as well. We have a long season ahead of us, and as long as we continue to make progress, which we will, the mindset of our young ladies has improved. We have positive attitudes, and they’re having fun.”

Hatley coach Cory Gray said his team was tested well over spring break, as the Lady Tigers dropped a pair of contests to East Webster and Vardaman.

“East Webster is a quality, solid team, and we started out well in the first inning against them. Once we got into a defensive mode, we struggled pitching,” Gray said. “They ended up scratching seven in the first, and when you spot a team like that seven runs, you’re probably not going to chip away and come back to them.”

Gray said the second game against Vardaman was a better showing.

“We hit the ball well starting off, and Jules pitched pretty exceptional in the first two innings,” he said. “They started timing her pretty well after that, and we had a couple of miscues defensively, and they kept adding. They’re scrappy. They go up there hacking, and that’s kind of what we’re not doing right now. Right now, we’re timid, and we’re afraid of messing up, and you can’t play like that. We saw two quality opponents, and we see Vardaman again here on Friday. Hopefully we can turn the tide and finish the game.”