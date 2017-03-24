MCSO arrests four on separate charges
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Luke Burroughs, 35, of Tremont was arrested March 24 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He later faced an additional charge of false identifying information after giving the arresting officer the name of his brother.
Hunter Douglas Dahlem, 26, of Hamilton has an additional charge of breaking and entering of an automobile to go with an earlier charge of cyberstalking, on which he was sentenced. He has been in the custody of the MCSO since Feb. 13.
Georgia N. Wilson, 59, of Hamilton was arrested March 24 and charged with aggravated domestic violence.
Ronald Duane Lee, 49, of Hatley was arrested March 23 and charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
All four of these offenders are in the custody of the MCSO awaiting to be arraigned on their charges.
Ray Van Dusen
