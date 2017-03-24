 

Nettleton woman charged with false reporting of a crime

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Miller, 28, of Nettleton was arrested in Nettleton and charged with false reporting of a crime. She is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center and  her bond has been set at $5,000. According to Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, the incident stems from a family matter.

