Nettleton woman charged with false reporting of a crime
By Ray Van Dusen | 2:09 pm | March 24, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Miller, 28, of Nettleton was arrested in Nettleton and charged with false reporting of a crime. She is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center and her bond has been set at $5,000. According to Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, the incident stems from a family matter.
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
