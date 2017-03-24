Noles pour it on offensively in road win over Falcons

INGOMAR – Once the Smithville Seminoles’ bats starting clicking in the fourth inning against Ingomar, they were hard to stop.

The Noles pounded the Falcons with a 13-6 win led by Jared Johnson’s three hits and Stuart Coggins’ five RBI, including a grand slam.

“The kid from Ingomar was throwing strikes in there, and we were trying to pull him and kept grounding out,” Smithville coach Jamie Russell said. “Then we had a couple of big innings there where we got some baserunners and had some big hits.”

Smithville didn’t score until the fourth, but had two on in the second by way of hits by Johnson and Aubrey Cox.

The Noles finally clicked for three runs in the top of the fourth, also capitalizing on the Falcons’ mistakes. Coggins and Grant Johnson each reached on an error to open the inning, then Chris Lockhart singled to right center to plate the first run of the game. Jared Johnson followed suit with an RBI double, and Peyton Blair rounded out the scoring with an RBI groundout to second.

Smithville pounced for three more runs in the fifth. With one out, Dustin Moffett drew a walk, then Coggins and Grant Johnson were both hit by a pitch to load the bases. Lockhart made them pay once again, singling to left to drive in a pair of runs. Jared Johnson followed suit with a sacrifice fly as he went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles on the day.

Coggins blasted his grand slam over the left center field wall in the top of the sixth after Will McNeese and Heath Noe each drew walks and Moffett was hit by a pitch for his second of three times on the day.

The Noles added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. Pinch hitter Bradon Kimbrough drew a walk, and Noe did the same with one out. Moffett was hit once again to load the bases, and Coggins was hit by a pitch for his second time to drive in his fifth run of the night. Grant Johnson drove in the final run of the night with a sacrifice fly.

The middle of the order for the Noles combined for seven hits and drove in 12 of the 13 runs on the night. In addition to Johnson’s three hits and Coggins’ 5 RBI, Lockhart had two hits and 3 RBI.

“We need those guys to have good nights like this,” Russell said. “We need guys to start hitting and start consistently hitting. It’s like I told them before the game, your hitting is going to come. But right here, defensively, we have to make just about every play. If you can do that, you’re going to win. And for the most part, we did that tonight.”

Ingomar scored three in the fifth, two of those on a Kelton Hall triple. Hall also doubled to drive in one of the Falcons’ two runs in the sixth, and they added another in the bottom of the seventh.

Noe picked up the win, going the first five innings and scattering five hits and two walks, while striking out three. Jared Johnson pitched the final two innings in relief and struck out four.

“Heath pitched a good game. He got a little tired there in the fifth because he hasn’t had many innings. We threw three guys last night and had plans to do that tonight, but with (Wesley) Grier being out, we didn’t want to take Dustin (Moffett) out of the outfield,” Russell said. “This is a good win against a good scrappy team. I think we just have to continue to get better.”