River Bend Baptist Church hosts sixth wild game feast
ATHENS – River Bend Baptist Church’s annual wild game feast continues to grow each year. There is so much food that extra tables have to be set up to host it.
Just a sampling of the wild game dishes that were available for dining at the event include wild hog ribs, fried rabbit, fried squirrel, smoked salmon dip, crawfish chowder, crawfish Creole, deer and gravy, bison meat loaf, spicy shrimp fettuccine, wild duck sausage, wild turkey Alfredo, fried wild turkey chunks, fried alligator, alligator sausage, deer sausage and deer summer sausage.
Helen Howell, Janice McMinn and Jo Ann Plunkett are the kitchen organizers who make sure the food is ready on time and that there are plenty of side dishes to go with the wild game.
Men who are busy preparing some of the meats for this wild game event and other special meals at the church are Glenn Atkins, Clay Atkins, Donald McMinn, Randy Motes, Alton Nevins and Jerry Roberts. The men at River Bend even have their very own kitchen where they can fry and cook meat and fish.
Fried Turkey Chunks
Glenn Atkins
Breast meat of wild turkey, cut into chunks
Soak in buttermilk and roll in flour seasoned with garlic powder, salt, pepper and some cayenne powder. Fry in hot oil until done. Drain on paper towels.
Wild Hog Ribs
Steve and Claudette Taylor
Marinate wild hog ribs in butt seasoning for 1 hour. Cook in smoker on low for approximately two-and-a-half hours. Wrap in foil and smoke again at 225 degrees for five hours.
Crawfish Creole
George Case
1 cup butter, divided
1 yellow onion, diced
4 stalks of celery, chopped
1 jalapeno, minced
1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
3 Tbsp. minced garlic
1 qt. chicken stock
1 pint fresh grape tomatoes, halved
1 – 14 oz. cans of fire roasted tomatoes
1 juice of lemon
2 tsp. Cajun seasoning
1/2 tsp. black pepper
Flour to make roux
3 lbs. peeled crawfish tails
3 lb. smoked sausage, sliced thin
Hot sauce to taste
2 Tbsp. corn starch and 1 cup water, mixed well
3 Tbsp. tomato paste
In large pan, melt half of butter over medium heat and add onion, celery, garlic, jalapeno, bell pepper and grape tomatoes. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 10 minutes. Set aside. In large Dutch oven, melt remaining butter and add flour to make a dark blonde roux. Add chicken stock, lemon juice, tomato paste and sausage. Bring to a boil, then add vegetables that have been set aside. Return to boil and add black pepper and seasoning. Lower heat, then simmer 10 minutes. Add clean crawfish and simmer until done. Add cornstarch mixture slowly to reach desired thickness. Serve with rice or grits.
Related Posts
- Smithville Brotherhood hosts annual wild game supper
- Pro angler keynote speaker for Smithville Baptist Church’s wild game dinner
- River Bend Church hosts annual wild game event
- Aberdeen couple hunts and cooks venison together in home kitchen
- River Bend Baptist Church men love to cook
- River Bend cooks feed multitude
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Alice Ortiz
Search
- Dinner party guests say ‘grazie’ for worldly culinary experience March 19, 2017
- Two arrested on possession charges March 22, 2017
- Sister of fallen officer issues stern message to unknown killer March 23, 2017
- Rare state flag and constitution to be exhibited at museum March 23, 2017
- OWO action returns with lumberjack strap match March 23, 2017
- River Bend Baptist Church hosts sixth wild game feast March 26, 2017
- Legislative update: March 22, 2017 March 25, 2017
- Nettleton woman charged with false reporting of a crime March 24, 2017
- MCSO arrests four on separate charges March 24, 2017
- Noles pour it on offensively in road win over Falcons March 24, 2017
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...