River Bend Baptist Church hosts sixth wild game feast

ATHENS – River Bend Baptist Church’s annual wild game feast continues to grow each year. There is so much food that extra tables have to be set up to host it.

Just a sampling of the wild game dishes that were available for dining at the event include wild hog ribs, fried rabbit, fried squirrel, smoked salmon dip, crawfish chowder, crawfish Creole, deer and gravy, bison meat loaf, spicy shrimp fettuccine, wild duck sausage, wild turkey Alfredo, fried wild turkey chunks, fried alligator, alligator sausage, deer sausage and deer summer sausage.

Helen Howell, Janice McMinn and Jo Ann Plunkett are the kitchen organizers who make sure the food is ready on time and that there are plenty of side dishes to go with the wild game.

Men who are busy preparing some of the meats for this wild game event and other special meals at the church are Glenn Atkins, Clay Atkins, Donald McMinn, Randy Motes, Alton Nevins and Jerry Roberts. The men at River Bend even have their very own kitchen where they can fry and cook meat and fish.

Fried Turkey Chunks

Glenn Atkins

Breast meat of wild turkey, cut into chunks

Soak in buttermilk and roll in flour seasoned with garlic powder, salt, pepper and some cayenne powder. Fry in hot oil until done. Drain on paper towels.

Wild Hog Ribs

Steve and Claudette Taylor

Marinate wild hog ribs in butt seasoning for 1 hour. Cook in smoker on low for approximately two-and-a-half hours. Wrap in foil and smoke again at 225 degrees for five hours.

Crawfish Creole

George Case

1 cup butter, divided

1 yellow onion, diced

4 stalks of celery, chopped

1 jalapeno, minced

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced

3 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 qt. chicken stock

1 pint fresh grape tomatoes, halved

1 – 14 oz. cans of fire roasted tomatoes

1 juice of lemon

2 tsp. Cajun seasoning

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Flour to make roux

3 lbs. peeled crawfish tails

3 lb. smoked sausage, sliced thin

Hot sauce to taste

2 Tbsp. corn starch and 1 cup water, mixed well

3 Tbsp. tomato paste

In large pan, melt half of butter over medium heat and add onion, celery, garlic, jalapeno, bell pepper and grape tomatoes. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 10 minutes. Set aside. In large Dutch oven, melt remaining butter and add flour to make a dark blonde roux. Add chicken stock, lemon juice, tomato paste and sausage. Bring to a boil, then add vegetables that have been set aside. Return to boil and add black pepper and seasoning. Lower heat, then simmer 10 minutes. Add clean crawfish and simmer until done. Add cornstarch mixture slowly to reach desired thickness. Serve with rice or grits.