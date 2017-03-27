 

Amory police make aggravated domestic violence arrest

By | 12:41 pm | March 27, 2017 | News

Amory police officers responded to a residence on 111th Street on March 17 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Andrew Watson, 21, of Plantersville was arrested for aggravated domestic violence, as well as old fines. Watsons’ bond was set at $20,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes. He is currently being housed at the Amory Jail.

