Amory police make aggravated domestic violence arrest
By Ray Van Dusen | 12:41 pm | March 27, 2017 | News
Amory police officers responded to a residence on 111th Street on March 17 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Andrew Watson, 21, of Plantersville was arrested for aggravated domestic violence, as well as old fines. Watsons’ bond was set at $20,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes. He is currently being housed at the Amory Jail.
Related Posts
- Shannon man charged with failure to register as a sex offender
- Aberdeen man charged with possession of cocaine
- Woman charged with embezzlement from Hamilton business
- Amory police make felony shoplifting arrest
- Amory man arrested for manufacturing marijuana
- MCSO arrests one on aggravated assault, domestic violence charges
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- East Amory elementary students animate wax museum project March 21, 2017
- Tigers strike early to top Blue Devils March 23, 2017
- Lady Panthers ride early lead to beat Lady Feds March 23, 2017
- Dollars for the Depot helping Aberdeen Main Street depot project March 24, 2017
- Amory named as one of Mississippi’s safest cities March 24, 2017
- Amory police make aggravated domestic violence arrest March 27, 2017
- Save Aberdeen Landmarks campaign trying to curtail litter bugs March 27, 2017
- River Bend Baptist Church hosts sixth wild game feast March 26, 2017
- Legislative update: March 22, 2017 March 25, 2017
- Nettleton woman charged with false reporting of a crime March 24, 2017
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII