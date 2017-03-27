 

Save Aberdeen Landmarks campaign trying to curtail litter bugs

By | 6:00 am | March 27, 2017 | News
COURTESY Nasty Bug is a character used by Save Aberdeen Landmarks' education outreach to inform students of the negative effects of littering.

COURTESY
Nasty Bug is a character used by Save Aberdeen Landmarks’ education outreach to inform students of the negative effects of littering.

ABERDEEN – With the Aberdeen Pilgrimage just more than a week away and back-to-back fishing tournaments in the midst, Save Aberdeen Landmarks (SAL) Chairman Dwight Stevens encourages residents to pick up roadside trash to put on a good image for out-of-town visitors. He and SAL committee member Deborah Stubblefield are in the process of beginning an education-based campaign to discourage littering.
“We try to be involved in more than just saving buildings,” Stevens said. “We have a skit we’re worked up to tell people how bad it is to litter. I dress up as Nasty Bug and try to instill that in people’s minds because Aberdeen has a serious trash problem.”
Stevens is among citizens who regularly pick up roadside trash.
“Bottomline, I just wish people wouldn’t throw out trash. In light of the Pilgrimage and the fishing tournaments, I just want people to clean up,” Stevens said. “It’s a blemish on a town when it’s that way.”
SAL has worked to help beautify Acker and General Young parks and is seeking volunteers for the continued effort.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen