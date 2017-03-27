Save Aberdeen Landmarks campaign trying to curtail litter bugs
ABERDEEN – With the Aberdeen Pilgrimage just more than a week away and back-to-back fishing tournaments in the midst, Save Aberdeen Landmarks (SAL) Chairman Dwight Stevens encourages residents to pick up roadside trash to put on a good image for out-of-town visitors. He and SAL committee member Deborah Stubblefield are in the process of beginning an education-based campaign to discourage littering.
“We try to be involved in more than just saving buildings,” Stevens said. “We have a skit we’re worked up to tell people how bad it is to litter. I dress up as Nasty Bug and try to instill that in people’s minds because Aberdeen has a serious trash problem.”
Stevens is among citizens who regularly pick up roadside trash.
“Bottomline, I just wish people wouldn’t throw out trash. In light of the Pilgrimage and the fishing tournaments, I just want people to clean up,” Stevens said. “It’s a blemish on a town when it’s that way.”
SAL has worked to help beautify Acker and General Young parks and is seeking volunteers for the continued effort.
