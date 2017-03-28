Benefit helping defray 911 dispatcher’s medical costs
HAMILTON – Even though a benefit for Monroe County 911 Dispatcher Nicole Allen is a couple of weeks away, its reception is already overwhelming. She underwent a life-saving liver transplant at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in February, and her cost is expected to exceed $100,000. Additionally, medication expenses will continue to be $1,000 per month.
“When you need help, we’re always going to send help. But now that one of ours needs help, we need yours,” said fellow 911 dispatcher Jessica Farr.
The April 2 benefit at the Hamilton Community Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. will feature $10 barbecue plates with potato salad, baked beans, drinks and an assortment of desserts. Plates are dine-in or carry-out. There will also be a raffle for a recliner from United Furniture Industries.
According to Farr, Nicole previously used most of her allowed sick time from work to help her husband, Clayton, who is a dispatcher for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, when he underwent health issues.
“The road department has donated 96 days worth of sick time – not 96 hours, 96 days. They’ve really stepped up and taken care of her,” Farr said.
For more information or to place orders, call 630-2286, 315-5779 or 369-3683.
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
