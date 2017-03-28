Plane crash claims life of Hatley pilot, passenger
A single-engine piston aircraft bound for Madison crashed Tuesday morning approximately a half-mile south of the Monroe County Airport. The plane took off from the airport at 6:15 a.m. but never made it to its destination. Monroe County authorities were alerted the airplane was overdue for arrival.
“At approximately 10 a.m., a search was initiated by Monroe County Search and Rescue in cooperation with MEMA and local assets,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Bunky Goza. “The aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area. There were two souls on board, and both of them perished. Our hearts are with the families at this very difficult time, and it’s a very emotional scene.”
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the pilot is 73-year-old Richard Arlin Justice of Hatley. His body will be sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Pearl. The name of the passenger has not been released.
Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick said Justice was a seasoned pilot, and his plane was based at the Monroe County Airport.
“The piloting community is a very tight-knit community. Everybody who’s based down here is just like family. It is a big shock right now,” Kirkpatrick said.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will send investigators to the site of the crash Wednesday morning.
“They usually let the FAA handle it in non-fatal crashes, but they will both be in a coordinated effort,” Kirkpatrick said. “They’ll examine the wreckage, and it will be moved off location for further examination.”
Kirkpatrick had no idea what caused the plane crash.
