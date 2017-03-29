Aberdeen aldermen talk seeks solution for adjudication funding shortfall

ABERDEEN – As of right now, there are 37 overgrown properties across town that have already undergone the adjudication process and are ready to be mowed. By the next adjudication hearing, scheduled for May 2, city building official David Low anticipates that list to grow to 67 properties. Whereas the clerical side would typically be the more daunting task to legally clean up such blight, Low said the lack of equipment, manpower and money is stalling out the process now that a new grass-growing season is upon us.

“I used to have in my department the guys and equipment to clean these up, but when the new administration came in, I think the first thing they voted was to remove the stuff out of my department, so I don’t have the means besides my own personal lawnmower to clean it up. I’ve got $5,000 in my budget to clean up probably $40,000 worth of property,” Low said.

During the previous administration, the practice was for the cost of cleaning up the properties to go back to the property owners through liens.

Low asked for board approval for equipment and members of the public works department to clean up the properties, which he estimated could be completed in 10 working days.

“To be honest with you, it would be tight. We’ll work with you the best that we can, but the problem is the duties we have already been assigned. You’ve got to understand we don’t have much equipment and the equipment we have, we need,” said public works director Richard Boone, who said an existing $11,000 bill for a Bobcat is what’s hurting his department’s equipment funding.

Boone suggested, in the future, leasing the type of equipment the city needs ahead of the growing season. Low asked for his $5,000 budget to be spent on a new mower, but it was later board-approved to be spent on contractor demolition costs for two houses.

Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing brought up substandard home conditions some people live in, and city public relations official Justin Crosby later introduced a potential rental ordinance to hold “slum lords” to higher standards.

“It would make these individuals do something to clean up our city by cleaning up their property. You could take those fees, fines and citations and place them in a budget to help with adjudication in the future,” said Crosby, who left his proposal with city attorney Bob Faulks for review.

Crosby plans to address the topic at the next board of aldermen meeting.

Speaking to public health, Boone later said residents are throwing out items with their garbage they shouldn’t like paint and tires.

“I think we should provide yearly programs where we could collect certain items instead of just putting them out on the street that cause a lot of unnecessary harm to us,” Boone said. “All the things we’re paying for people to do on our houses, we ought to also pay them to take it to the landfill. We’re going to have to pay for the back-up we have at public works because we aren’t being responsible on our end and on the constituents’ end.”

In other business, Mayor Maurice entertained a motion made by Ewing and seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes to give dollar raises to water department employees. Following executive session, the board approved to use the remainder of the salary of a former park and recreation department employee to give raises within that department.

At the closure of opening session, Howard informed the audience of a manufacturing company he is investigating that he said could potentially bring 75 jobs. He also said he is in talks with a few fast food restaurants.

In a related topic, Low said Dollar General will officially take over the building under construction at the corner of Meridian and Highway 25 on March 29. No firm opening date was stated in the meeting.