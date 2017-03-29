Alligator hunting seasons for 2017 proposed

For the Monroe Journal

JACKSON – The Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks approved the proposed rule changes for the 2017 alligator hunting season on public waters and private lands in Mississippi on March 22. The statewide public waters season will include opportunities in specific public waterways. As proposed, a total of 920 permits will be available within 7 hunting zones across the state for the 10-day season, August 25 – September 4, 2017. The process for issuing permits will change to an electronic application process followed by a random drawing of applicants. Drawn applicants will be notified by email with a link to purchase their permit ($200) within a limited amount of time. Upon the purchase deadline, any unpurchased permits from the first drawing will be entered into a second drawing of available applicants. Drawn applicants from the second drawing will also be notified by email with a link to purchase their permit within a limited amount of time. Applications will be accepted for one week beginning June 1.

To be eligible to apply for an alligator hunting permit you must be a resident of Mississippi, at least 16 years of age at the time of application. Applications will be free, but electronic processing fees will be required. Applicants may only apply in one alligator hunting zone of their choice. Applications will be accepted on-line or at any point of sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Applicants must have one of the following licenses to be eligible to apply: a valid Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, Disabled Exempt License, or Lifetime License.

A private lands alligator hunting season will be available to landowners whose properties meet specific qualifications within 33 open counties. Two new counties, Coahoma and Tallahatchie, were added for the private lands season for 2017, Applications and instructions for private lands permits are available online. Applications are accepted in June and must be submitted by July 1.