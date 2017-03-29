Autopsy: Pilot died of injuries
By Chris Kieffer | 2:54 pm | March 29, 2017
Monroe Journal
ABERDEEN – The pilot of the plane that crashed Tuesday morning in Monroe County died of trauma from the crash.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the preliminary autopsy of Arlin Justice shows he died from injuries sustained in the plane crash, not any type of medical problem.
The final autopsy report could take up to eight months, Gurley said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash that killed Justice, 73, of Hatley, and a passenger, whose name has not been released.
The Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory is handling the arrangements for Justice. The body of the passenger is in the care of Memorial Funeral Home in Columbus.
