 

Belle-Shivers Middle School hosting art show

By | 6:00 am | March 29, 2017 | News
A painting of a hummingbird by Belle-Shivers Middle School student Niyah Lockett won Best in Show in the sixth- through eighth-grade painting division of the Mississippi Jr. Beta Club competition. She will compete in nationals this summer at Walt Disney World. This painting is among several on display for the school's first art show in 11 years.

A painting of a hummingbird by Belle-Shivers Middle School student Niyah Lockett won Best in Show in the sixth- through eighth-grade painting division of the Mississippi Jr. Beta Club competition. She will compete in nationals this summer at Walt Disney World. This painting is among several on display for the school’s first art show in 11 years.

ABERDEEN – For the first time since 2006, Aberdeen art teacher Valerie Brahan will host an art show featuring works by middle school students. The show will take place at the Belle-Shivers Middle School cafeteria Thursday, March 30 from 4 until 6 p.m.
“I have such an exceptional group of students at the middle school and I knew they could produce good works,” Brahan said. “I wanted their work to be displayed and for them to have a feel for a real art show.”
Fourteen sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students will display approximately 40 pieces of art. Types of art will range from basic curriculum like pencil still-life drawings to watercolors and stained glass art.
This art show is a precursor to Aberdeen High School’s annual art show May 4 at the Elkin Theatre. Like with the annual art show, Riverview Garden Club will provide refreshments for the middle school art show.

