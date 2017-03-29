Belle-Shivers Middle School hosting art show
ABERDEEN – For the first time since 2006, Aberdeen art teacher Valerie Brahan will host an art show featuring works by middle school students. The show will take place at the Belle-Shivers Middle School cafeteria Thursday, March 30 from 4 until 6 p.m.
“I have such an exceptional group of students at the middle school and I knew they could produce good works,” Brahan said. “I wanted their work to be displayed and for them to have a feel for a real art show.”
Fourteen sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students will display approximately 40 pieces of art. Types of art will range from basic curriculum like pencil still-life drawings to watercolors and stained glass art.
This art show is a precursor to Aberdeen High School’s annual art show May 4 at the Elkin Theatre. Like with the annual art show, Riverview Garden Club will provide refreshments for the middle school art show.
