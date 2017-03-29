Donation bites off chunk of needed Amory K9 unit’s cost
AMORY – The board of aldermen accepted a citizen’s donation March 21 that will significantly aid the Amory Police Department’s goal to reinstate a K9 unit to combat drugs. Mayor Brad Blalock introduced special guest Edward Coale, Jr., the local benefactor mentioned by Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen during the board’s previous meeting.
“I am very proud to receive the donation from Mr. Edward Coale, Jr.,” Bowen said. “This is a great start for the kick-off of our fundraising drive. One hundred percent of his and all the other donations will go to the project. We are so blessed to serve a great group of citizens.”
Coale has donated $5,000 toward reactivating the K9 unit, and the donation is being funneled through the nonprofit CREATE Foundation in Tupelo. During the March 6 alderman meeting, Bowen said the projected cost for a K9 unit is $15,000, and there will be a community-wide fundraiser planned to help.
In other business, Blalock introduced Amory High School senior Cameron Weatherall, who appeared before the board to offer artistic talent for a needed cause. Weatherall offered to provide needed improvements for damaged West Amory storm shelters and basketball courts as part of a service project to go towards earning his Eagle Scout badge.
The aldermen warmly welcomed his initiative in responding to Bowen’s earlier suggestion that community-generated artwork on the storm shelters could give patrons a feeling of ownership and thereby possibly deter further graffiti and vandalism in the future. Blalock invited Weatherall to put together a design proposal and bring it back to the aldermen for consideration.
Solidifying a stronger bond with one of Blalock’s projects, the board approved his proclamation to declare Amory a sister city to Amery, Wisconsin, culminating a process initiated last fall by the fifth-grade students in Michael Simonson’s class in Wisconsin.
Amory native and WCBI reporter Andrea Byrd appeared before the board to solicit sponsorship for showcasing Amory on the April 4 edition of “Tuesday’s Town,” in conjunction with the Amory Railroad Festival. The board approved her proposal and will divide underwriting costs equally between the city’s departments.
