Hamilton takes down Louisville with ease

HAMILTON – “It’s good to win this one,” Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest said after his Lions downed Louisville 13-1 last Tuesday. “We lost three in a row by one run, in the seventh inning.”

Left-handed freshman Brady Davis threw nothing but strikes in the top of the first and sat the Cats down in order. That’s not the way it went in the bottom half for Louisville pitcher Keyandra Boler. Hamilton leadoff batter Tyler Holman slapped the first pitch he saw past the shortstop for a base hit. Jacob Jaudon reached on an error, and Davis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nick Harmon drew a walk to push the first run across.

Grant Thompson was out on a slow roller to third, but Jaudon scored on the play for the Lions’ second run. Todd Robinson burned the Cats’ left fielder for a two-run double, and Colby Holley hit to the same spot to drive another run home and stretch the Lions’ lead to 5-0. Holman got to the plate for the second time in the inning and got his second straight hit. His single to right field drove home two runs for a 7-0 Hamilton lead.

The Wildcats got their first baserunner in the top of the second on a one-out walk. Davis came back with two strikeouts to leave the runner stranded.

The Lions loaded the bases again in the bottom of the second, and Holley got his second straight hit and second RBI. Tipton hit in a fielder’s choice to plate a run and extend the Lions’ lead to 9-0.

Louisville got its first hit in the top of the third, but they got no further than first base.

Thompson and Robinson got runs home in the bottom half to give Hamilton an 11-0 margin.

The Cats got a run in the top of the fourth on a walk and a single. Earnest made a pitching change, and Jaudon threw one pitch to retire the side with no further damage done.

Holley was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the fourth, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a passed ball and scored on a fielder’s choice. Tipton scored on an error for the Lions’ 13th run.

The Cats loaded the bases in the top of the fifth, but Jaudon came back with a strikeout to the end the threat and the game.

“We lost a little focus with the big lead,” Earnest said. “I was proud of our guys with the way they were able to hold on and finish to get the win.”