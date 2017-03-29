Lady Tigers hold off late surge from Lady Noles

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Smithville on Thursday night, but had to hold off a late Lady Noles’ run to earn an 11-7 win.

Nettleton sophomore pitcher Katie Grace Payne had a no-hitter going for four innings against the Lady Noles but after back-to-back errors in the top of the fifth, the Smithville offense woke up.

While Payne was keeping the Lady Noles off the bases, the Lady Tigers were lighting up the scoreboard.

The Lady Tigers scored their first run in the bottom of the first on a sac fly by Lauren Hall. After Payne sat the Noles down in order in the top of the second, Nettleton added three more runs for a 4-0 lead. Briana Holland got things started when she was hit by a pitch leading off. She stole second and then moved to third on a passed ball four to Danielle McCord. Payne helped her own cause with an RBI single, and Kameron Miller pushed the fourth run across the plate with an infield single.

Callie Williams was the Lady Noles’ first base runner when she worked a walk in the top of the third inning. Payne got out of the inning with a flyout to right.

The Lady Tigers picked up three more runs in the bottom half to extend their lead to 7-0. Lauren Hall started the inning with a base hit and stole second. Kylie Leach slapped a line drive up the middle for an RBI and then scored on McCord’s sac fly. Claire Oswalt made it 7-0 with a sacrifice bunt.

Emma Kate Hester got the Lady Noles going in the top of the fourth when her chopper bounced past Miller. A throwing error allowed the Lady Noles their second base runner, and Priscilla Keebler made them pay for the errors with a two-RBI double. Keebler scored on the second error of the inning before Payne got the first out on a pop up to short. Savanna Spees singled up the middle, and Maddie Mason moved the runners up with a fielder’s choice. Roberts singled to right to get the Lady Noles to within two at 7-5.

McCord relieved Payne and got a groundout to prevent further damage.

The Lady Tigers got both runs back in the bottom half after Jolie Parker singled with one out. Mycah Hall doubled down the third base line to put runners at second and third. Lauren Hall got one run home with a fielder’s choice, and Leach got an RBI bloop hit over second

Smithville picked up one more run in the top of the fifth on a RBI single by Taylor King.

Nettleton threatened to get the run back in the bottom half after McCord and Payne reached base with one out.

With Holland at the plate, the Lady Tigers attempted a double steal. King threw to Keebler covering second base, and she fired a shot back to King for a double play to end the inning.

Roberts reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error in the top of the sixth to get the Lady Noles back to within two at 9-7.

Mycah Hall reached on an error with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and Lauren Hall put the icing on the cake with a two-run shot over the center field wall.

“I felt like my errors opened the door for Smithville, and I had to make up for them,” Hall said. “I was looking for something up the middle and away that I could get my bat on. I didn’t know it was a home run until I saw it go over the fence.”

With some help from her defense, McCord got the Lady Noles out in order in the top of the seventh. King put a scare into the Lady Tigers with a fly ball over first base, but Parker ranged all the way over from second base to make the catch. A ground ball to third ended the game with the Lady Tigers up 11-7.

“This was a big win for us,” Hall said after the game.”We start division play tomorrow and beating a really good team like Smithville should give us some momentum.”

Smithville coach Jeremy Duke thought his team played well overall.

“Nettleton is a very good 3A team, and I thought our 1A girls fought really hard,” he said. “It took us a few innings to get started but I was proud of our effort.”