 

Preliminary autopsy results in on Monroe County pilot

By | 3:08 pm | March 29, 2017 | News

MONROE COUNTY – According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, an autopsy was conducted on Richard Arlin Justice, the pilot who was flying a single-engine piston aircraft bound for Madison that crashed Tuesday morning.

“Results are not final but preliminary findings indicate Mr. Justice died from the trauma of the plane crash, not from any type of medical problems,” Gurley stated.

 According to  Deputy State Medical Examiner Dr. Brent Davis, the usual time for a completed autopsy reports is six to eight months. Toxicology is also being submitted to the Mississippi Forensics Lab for testing.

 

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen