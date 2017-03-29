Preliminary autopsy results in on Monroe County pilot
By Ray Van Dusen | 3:08 pm | March 29, 2017 | News
MONROE COUNTY – According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, an autopsy was conducted on Richard Arlin Justice, the pilot who was flying a single-engine piston aircraft bound for Madison that crashed Tuesday morning.
“Results are not final but preliminary findings indicate Mr. Justice died from the trauma of the plane crash, not from any type of medical problems,” Gurley stated.
According to Deputy State Medical Examiner Dr. Brent Davis, the usual time for a completed autopsy reports is six to eight months. Toxicology is also being submitted to the Mississippi Forensics Lab for testing.
