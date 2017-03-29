 

Smithville man charged with burglary of a dwelling

March 29, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Alan Tomey, 35, of Smithville was arrested on March 27 in Smithville and charged with burglary of dwelling x 2.  He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

