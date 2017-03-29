Smithville man charged with burglary of a dwelling
By Ray Van Dusen | 10:09 am | March 29, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Alan Tomey, 35, of Smithville was arrested on March 27 in Smithville and charged with burglary of dwelling x 2. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
Related Posts
- Woman charged with embezzlement from Hamilton business
- Hamilton man charged with B&E, grand larceny
- Hamilton man arrested on domestic violence-aggravated assault charges
- Caledonia man charged with grand larceny, malicious mischief
- Smithville man charged with statutory rape
- Aberdeen man charged with grand larceny
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Plane crash claims life of Hatley pilot, passenger March 28, 2017
- Back-to-back bass tournaments slated for Aberdeen Lake March 22, 2017
- Legislative update: March 22, 2017 March 25, 2017
- River Bend Baptist Church hosts sixth wild game feast March 26, 2017
- Save Aberdeen Landmarks campaign trying to curtail litter bugs March 27, 2017
- Smithville man charged with burglary of a dwelling March 29, 2017
- Dollars for the Depot fundraiser rescheduled March 29, 2017
- Lady Tigers hold off late surge from Lady Noles March 29, 2017
- Hamilton takes down Louisville with ease March 29, 2017
- Aberdeen aldermen talk seeks solution for adjudication funding shortfall March 29, 2017
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII