Ausbern, Tackett carry Nettleton past North Pontotoc

NETTLETON – The North Pontotoc Vikings couldn’t get a handle on Nettleton starter Coleton Ausbern last Tuesday night, and Tigers junior catcher Thaniel Tackett had the big day at the plate.

Nettleton grabbed a key 4-0 Division 4-3A victory over North Pontotoc.

“This was a great win, and the guys competed,” Nettleton coach Will Hawkins said. “This is definitely for a fighting spot in the division. Hatley has a lot of their guys coming back, and South Pontotoc has excellent pitching and a ton of seniors. I feel like this is one of the toughest divisions we’ve been in as far as quality teams. It’s going to be exciting, a battle all the way until the last game.”

Ausbern scattered five hits and struck out 12 in his third straight shutout of the season.

“I’m glad he’s finally finding his groove,” Hawkins said. “We had a few mechanical issues early, and Coleton worked hard to correct them. He’s doing his job now and pitched great against a really good hitting North Pontotoc team. I’m very proud of him for that. We played excellent defense behind him and couldn’t ask for anything better.”

The Tigers struck for two runs in the first. Dalton Combs led off with a double and scored on a wild pitch. Ausbern drew a walk, and Tackett drove in his courtesy runner Toby Homan with his first double of the game for a 2-0 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Tackett doubled once again, and Grady Gardner drove his courtesy runner Coley Aldridge in with an RBI single.

They added an insurance run in the fifth, coming from the same duo of Tackett and Gardner. Tackett hit his third double of the night, and Gardner drove in the run once again with a double to left.

The Vikings only had more than one baserunner in the third and the sixth, and Ausbern got out of the latter jam by striking out the side.

Tackett and Gardner each had multiple hits, led by Tackett’s three doubles.

“Their guy pitched it well, and we got a few runs in at certain times,” Hawkins said. “We have to do a better job on some approaches. We had some big two-out hits, and Thaniel Tackett, 3 for 3 with three doubles, that’s all you can ask for. That’s doing your job.”

Hawkins said he feels like the team is hitting its stride.

“I feel like we’re getting in a rhythm,” he said. “There are still a few hiccups in there, but that’s with anything. I really feel like we’re starting to settle in. We had some nice weather lately, and we have to keep working towards a rhythm.”