 

Belle-Shivers Middle School art show rescheduled

By | 9:13 am | March 30, 2017 | News

An art show planned for Thursday afternoon at Belle-Shivers Middle School has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon. The art show will instead be held in the school’s cafeteria from 4 until 6 p.m. next Thursday, April 6.

 

 

