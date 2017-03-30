Full Tummies ministry helps fight hunger at local schools

AMORY – According to the website FeedingAmerica.org, food insecurity exists in every county across the United States. Statistics indicate that one in five people in Mississippi struggles with hunger. Not everyone in that situation qualifies for federal nutrition assistance, however.

Krisi Boren and her husband, Mark, took it upon themselves to make a difference in counteracting food insecurity in Amory and Hatley. They were led to begin a ministry they named Full Tummies after visiting with East Amory Elementary School Principal Kristy Keeton. The ministry operates out of a donated facility at a former clothing manufacturing building owned by Merri Sanderson in Vinegar Bend.

“We asked what we could do to help children that were hungry to get through the weekends,” Krisi said. “Keeton replied that a backpack handout would be great.”

It took three months of pondering, prayer and searching for the Borens to take their mission from dream to reality. The ministry launched last December.

“I didn’t know where to start,” Krisi said.

The end-product is a plastic bag of packaged food items ranging from breakfast and snacks to fruit cups, apple sauce and vegetables. Fresh fruit and peanut butter is included when available. Tucked in with the food items is a note of encouragement.

“We just want to help them get through the weekend,” Krisi said.

Full Tummies distributes packages to East Amory Elementary School, Amory Middle School and Hatley schools every Friday, while the Amory Kiwanis Club provides the same service to West Amory Elementary School.

Funds for Full Tummies are generated entirely from individual donors. Presently, there are no deep pockets to pick up the slack.

Even though the Borens serve as youth pastors at North Mississippi Worship Center, where Krisi’s grandfather, the Rev. Dudley Nash, is senior pastor, she emphasizes that Full Tummies is not a church ministry.

“We’re still working on closing the gaps, particularly during vacation periods when school is not is session,” Krisi said.

Full Tummies will be host a grand opening called Stock the House on March 31 from 5 until 7 p.m. where the public is encouraged to visit and bring both food and monetary donations. Barbecue sandwich plates will be available for $5. For more information, call Crisi at 315-0860.