Full Tummies ministry helps fight hunger at local schools
AMORY – According to the website FeedingAmerica.org, food insecurity exists in every county across the United States. Statistics indicate that one in five people in Mississippi struggles with hunger. Not everyone in that situation qualifies for federal nutrition assistance, however.
Krisi Boren and her husband, Mark, took it upon themselves to make a difference in counteracting food insecurity in Amory and Hatley. They were led to begin a ministry they named Full Tummies after visiting with East Amory Elementary School Principal Kristy Keeton. The ministry operates out of a donated facility at a former clothing manufacturing building owned by Merri Sanderson in Vinegar Bend.
“We asked what we could do to help children that were hungry to get through the weekends,” Krisi said. “Keeton replied that a backpack handout would be great.”
It took three months of pondering, prayer and searching for the Borens to take their mission from dream to reality. The ministry launched last December.
“I didn’t know where to start,” Krisi said.
The end-product is a plastic bag of packaged food items ranging from breakfast and snacks to fruit cups, apple sauce and vegetables. Fresh fruit and peanut butter is included when available. Tucked in with the food items is a note of encouragement.
“We just want to help them get through the weekend,” Krisi said.
Full Tummies distributes packages to East Amory Elementary School, Amory Middle School and Hatley schools every Friday, while the Amory Kiwanis Club provides the same service to West Amory Elementary School.
Funds for Full Tummies are generated entirely from individual donors. Presently, there are no deep pockets to pick up the slack.
Even though the Borens serve as youth pastors at North Mississippi Worship Center, where Krisi’s grandfather, the Rev. Dudley Nash, is senior pastor, she emphasizes that Full Tummies is not a church ministry.
“We’re still working on closing the gaps, particularly during vacation periods when school is not is session,” Krisi said.
Full Tummies will be host a grand opening called Stock the House on March 31 from 5 until 7 p.m. where the public is encouraged to visit and bring both food and monetary donations. Barbecue sandwich plates will be available for $5. For more information, call Crisi at 315-0860.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About jward
Search
- Plane crash claims life of Hatley pilot, passenger March 28, 2017
- Sister of fallen officer issues stern message to unknown killer March 23, 2017
- Aberdeen aldermen talk seeks solution for adjudication funding shortfall March 29, 2017
- Hamilton takes down Louisville with ease March 29, 2017
- Lady Tigers hold off late surge from Lady Noles March 29, 2017
- Belle-Shivers Middle School art show rescheduled March 30, 2017
- High winds overturn house trailer March 30, 2017
- MCSO charges Aberdeen man with offenses March 30, 2017
- Funeral arrangements planned for passenger of plane crash March 30, 2017
- Lady Lions strike late to top Lady Tigers March 30, 2017
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...