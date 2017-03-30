 

Funeral arrangements planned for Hatley pilot

By | 3:36 pm | March 30, 2017 | News

Richard Justice, the pilot who lost his life in Tuesday’s plane crash at the Monroe County Airport, will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Christian Chapel Church of Christ, located at 60127 Vaughn Road in Amory. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home.

 

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen