Funeral arrangements planned for passenger of plane crash

The passenger of a Tuesday plane crash at the Monroe County Airport, John K. Nuesch, 64, of Columbus will be laid to rest Friday. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery, according to Memorial Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will be from 12 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Nuesch was the president of American Glass Company and served on the executive board and finance committee of the Mississippi Associated Building Contractors.

Arrangements for the pilot of the plane, 73-year-old Richard Justice of Hatley, are incomplete at this time. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory is in charge of arrangements.

Investigators are still uncertain about what caused the plane crash.

National Transportation Safety Board Air Safety Investigator Aaron McCarter took questions in a short press conference at the Monroe County Airport on Wednesday afternoon. McCarter, who is serving as investigator in charge, and his team arrived Tuesday night and have been working the scene.

“We have no idea what happened at this time,” McCarter said.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said on Wednesday the preliminary autopsy of Justice shows he died from his injuries in the crash, not any type of medical problem.

The final autopsy report could take eight months, Gurley said.

McCarter said the plane took off at about 6:15 a.m., while it was still dark and overcast.

“The plane made a shallow right turn to the north straight into trees,” McCarter said. “The flight lasted one minute. The debris field is 100 yards long and is filled with swamp, standing water and trees.”

McCarter said there is nothing to indicate plane malfunction at this time, but the investigation is still in its early stages. Thorough aircraft analysis will begin today.

“At this point, we have no idea what happened,” McCarter said.

McCarter estimates it to take a week to 10 days for a preliminary analysis and around 18 months to officially determine probable cause.

Right now, the NTSB is seeking eyewitness accounts and urges anyone who may have witnessed anything to report it towitness@ntsb.gov.

Monroe Journal General Manager Emily Tubb contributed to this story.