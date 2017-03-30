 

High winds overturn house trailer

By | 9:03 am | March 30, 2017 | News

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Criss Turnipseed, high winds overturned a house trailer being transported down Highway 8 East near Beeks Road Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m., and there were no injuries.

