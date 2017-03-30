Lady Lions strike late to top Lady Tigers

HATLEY – It took five innings for the Hamilton Lady Lions to get going, but once they did, they were hard to stop on Thursday night.

Hamilton scored eight runs in the final two innings on its way to an 8-1 victory over county rival Hatley.

“It was ugly the first five innings,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “Their pitcher, Jules (Rimmer), did a really good job of keeping us off balance, and late in the game, she started leaving it out over the plate a little more, and we started making solid contact. Early, we just didn’t make contact well.”

The Lady Tigers scored their lone run in the bottom of the first. Allison Easter doubled to right center leading off, and Madison Seals sacrificed her over to third. A groundout by Bre Harmon sent the first run home.

Hamilton starter Anna Claire Stahl kept the Lady Tigers off the board for the rest of the night, scattering five hits and striking out four.

“She pitched a really good game,” Loague said of the sophomore. “She didn’t walk anyone, and the run she gave up was unearned. Defensively, we looked pretty good tonight as well.”

The Lady Tigers were limited to a single by Seals in the fourth, an infield hit by Sydney Elkin in the fifth, another hit by Easter in the sixth and a two-out double by Rimmer in the seventh.

Hamilton, meanwhile, had its opportunities in nearly every inning, but didn’t strike until the sixth.

In the sixth, Lacey Holley drew a walk leading off, and Stahl drove her pinch runner Hanna Pettigrew with a double to left to tie the game. With one out, Faith Fontenot came through with a big double of her own for the 2-1 lead.

“Anna Claire and Faith both came through big there,” Loague said.

The Lady Lions weren’t done from there. Jayden Banks reached on an error to score Fontenot. Then with two outs, Tori Harrison hit an RBI double, and Icie Cockerham tripled to right for a 5-1 lead.

In the seventh, Holley got on base once again leading off, this time on an error. A fielder’s choice erased her, but Carley Reeves singled to have two on. Fontenot stayed hot with her second RBI double of the game, and Banks scored a pair with her single up the middle.

In the bottom of the seventh, Stahl worked around the two-out double by Rimmer by ending the game with a strikeout.

For Hatley, Rimmer was solid through the first five innings, recording five strikeouts.

“We played pretty solid for five innings, and I think Jules pitched exceptionally well until the sixth,” Hatley coach Cory Gray said. “She ran out of gas, and they capitalized on some errors and pounded on the ball. You can’t just give them a one-run lead. You have to get a little lead and put them back on their toes. They had the confidence going into the sixth. A couple of our girls are hitting their strides offensively though, and this is the time we need that. We just have to have that timely hit. We’re close to getting over the hill but not there yet, but I have a feeling we will get there.”

Due to rainouts, the Lady Lions have only played six games so far.

“It’s been hard on us,” Loague said. “For a while there, it seemed like we got to play once a week and practiced the other four days. Maybe the rain will stay away, and we can finally get in a rhythm. We have some big division games coming up.”