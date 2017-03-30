MCSO charges Aberdeen man with offenses
By Ray Van Dusen | 8:43 am | March 30, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Easterling, 40, of Aberdeen was arrested on March 29 and charged with one count possession of controlled substance, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.
