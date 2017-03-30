Then and now: Aberdeen Pilgrimage marks 42-year tradition of stepping back in time

ABERDEEN – Last year was the first time Jim and Pam Edwards had opened their 1840 construction, Prewett Place, in 11 years for the Aberdeen Pilgrimage tour. Since 1987, the home, which is one of Aberdeen’s oldest homes, has been open for tours approximately 15 times for the Pilgrimage. Getting back on the schedule last year gave a few of its former hostesses a chance to relive a youthful tradition.

“I had run into some of the people who had helped me two years ago, and they asked when I was going to be open again. We decided to do it the following year,” Pam said. “Having hostesses is one of the things people enjoy from the Pilgrimage. Visitors always talk about how friendly the people are and what a beautiful town we have.”

Whereas Prewett Place has been featured on numerous Pilgrimage tours, Lauri Mundi will be open to the public for the first time. Its owners, Jim and Debby Lamping, decided in August 2015 after roaming through its halls during an auction that it was what they wanted.

“We have a home in New Orleans and hadn’t thought about taking on the extra responsibility of another house,” Jim said. “When we were driving

back, we weighed the pros and cons. We always wanted to update and redo an older home and said if we don’t do it now, we’ll never do it.”

Since purchasing the home, the Lampings have updated plumbing, plastering and paint as part of a more extensive undertaking. Last year, Lauri Mundi’s grounds were open for a garden tour, but according to Jim’s conversations with the Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association, this year will be the first time the home has ever been open to public viewing.

“We’re excited because so many people didn’t even know about it because it is so secluded,” Jim said. “We’re trying to get everything ready. My family and I will be dressed in period clothing, so we’re looking forward to it. It

has been a lot of work, but we feel it’s important for us to give back to the community because the community has been so welcoming to us.”

Visitors from several states and nearby towns will have the opportunity to add to such compliments like the Edwards have received and the Lampings will receive, as this weekend marks the 42nd Annual Aberdeen Southern Heritage Pilgrimage.

The Aberdeen Pilgrimage will offer guests tours of eight historical homes in addition to Aberdeen City Hall, which was opened in 1912. In addition to Prewett Place and Lauri Mundi, Holliday Haven, The Magnolias, Mon Chalet, Bella Vida, Lenoir Cottage and Stone’s Throw will be featured.

“I think it’s going to be the best Pilgrimage yet because we’re featuring Lauri Mundi. We think it’s going to be a real draw,” said Aberdeen Pilgrimage

Association President Faith West. “We also have another home, Stone’s Throw, which to my knowledge has never been featured.”

Transportation will be available from the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building at the corner of Matubba and Commerce streets to Lauri Mundi for its scheduled tours.

Five historical churches – First United Methodist Church, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Missionary Baptist Church and St. John’s Episcopal Church – will also be on tour, and proceeds from admission will benefit Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

As normal, there will be several special food options like the Lions Club barbecue, Riverview Garden Club’s luncheon, Boy Scout Troop 39’s pancake breakfast, a luncheon in the garden at First Presbyterian Church, a proper tea at the Cottage Tea Room and a taste of Mississippi sampling at 3 Goats Station. As an unofficial kickoff to the Pilgrimage, Aberdeen Main Street will host an open air dining experience at Farmers Market Plaza Thursday, March 30 as a fundraiser for its depot renovation.

For a Pilgrimage first, this year’s event will offer a food court in the municipal parking lot across from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Other activities during the weekend include horse-drawn carriage rides throughout historical downtown Aberdeen, two performances of the locally written stage play, “Life in a Southern Town,” tales of southern lore by Jim Crosby and Jane Cunningham at James Creek Missionary Baptist Church, depictions of some of those buried at the Old Aberdeen Cemetery through Lies and Legends, an antique and classic car and truck show at the Monroe County Circuit Courthouse, a Civil War encampment at The Magnolias and a 5K powder run to benefit the proposed Monroe County Children’s Vision Center.

For more information about the Pilgrimage, check out the official program inside this week’s Monroe Journal.