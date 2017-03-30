This small southern town lifestyle of ours is habit-forming

I’m a total creature of habit – up by a certain time every morning, in bed before 9 most weeknights, coffee in hand for certain TV shows. As predictable as my weekly routines are, so are my yearly routines.

I’m going to submerge myself in the madness of Black Friday, go to the Shoals as many times as I can, go to the Blue Moon Drive-In at least once, swing incense at church for Easter and Christmas services, catch at least one Mississippi State baseball game, probably emcee a Christmas parade and stuff myself sick at Boy Scout Troop 39’s all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast the Saturday of the Pilgrimage.

People usually drive in from 20-something states about this time every year to gaze at and be amazed by antebellum homes on display through the Aberdeen Pilgrimage, but they truly aren’t living the experience until they live like a local.

The tables at First United Methodist Church are packed to the gills with familiar faces every year for the pancake breakfast, and the early crowd knows to make it there before all the cinnamon rolls are gone. It’s usually tradition to ask one of the fathers helping out what time they started cooking, and the answer is always some excruciating hour long before daylight.

Another great part of the pancake breakfast is coincidentally bumping into certain friends I don’t get to see as often as I used to but would like to see through the rest of the year.

That pancake breakfast is so much more than delicious sausage and biscuits and how perfect refills of milk are to compliment. That pancake breakfast is all about small town life at its finest.

It’s paying a reasonable fee to help an organization that could use the money for a worthy project. This weekend, the Lions Club, Riverview Garden Club Aberdeen Main Street, the proposed Monroe County Children’s Vision Center and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry are other Aberdeen entities that will benefit from people’s dollars throughout Pilgrimage weekend.

Our outside visitors have treats in store for them with home tours and other events, but the small town feel we see the other 51 weekends of the year is something beautiful we might overlook.

Take a look at so many of Aberdeen’s older homes, and their tenants probably can’t relate to growing up watching somebody at their high school don a period-appropriate dress to give tours. Many of their tenants’ interest in Aberdeen peaked with the notion of living in an older home.

From what I gather, the newcomers living like locals is what adds to our small town feel. Many of these people have become creatures of habit themselves.

There’s the Aberdeen Breakfast Club, a group of retirees that meets for breakfast and socializing weekly. There’s Evans Memorial Library’s Booklunch, an event that features local authors discussing their books monthly. There’s usually a trip through the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, a chance to check out Christmas lights in a nearby town and explore a new restaurant.

Most of all, there’s a sense of belonging, a chance to be a part of something bigger than being an antebellum homeowner or a retiree from the north who found a warmer region to live.

It starts with shaking some hands and striking some conversations but levels off by knowing all concessions are $1 at the Elkin Theatre and you’ve got to show up 30 minutes early to get a good seat at the board of aldermen meetings. That’s living like a local.

This Faulkner-esque little town has its ups and its downs, but it’s home for me. It comes attached with going to more funeral visitations than what should be, more great views of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway than what should be deserved and so many quirky little things than what should be allowed to be a creature of habit. I’ve learned the more you age, the more this small town charm grows on you.