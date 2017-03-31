Aberdeen Antique & Classic Car Club offers annual opportunity for car buffs
ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Pilgrimage is meant to celebrate architecture and lifestyles of long ago. The Aberdeen Antique & Classic Car Club will celebrate cars and trucks of long ago to present day through its car show April 1 at the Monroe County Courthouse on Chestnut Street.
“We get some overflow from the Pilgrimage. It adds to the total picture when you have more than one event. Some people who come to the Pilgrimage are into older cars, so it fits,” said car club member George Crawford.
Proceeds from the annual show have benefited individuals in need during Christmas and throughout the year, helped the Prairie-Darracott Volunteer Fire Department in supplying paint for a tanker truck, provided relief following the 2011 Smithville tornado and helped the Tobby Turner Fund in recent years.
Saturday’s show is open to all makes, models and years of cars and trucks. Entry fee for the rain or shine event is $20 per vehicle, and registration is from 8 a.m. until noon. For the first time, the car show will be a participant-voting event to determine first-, second- and third-place spots. The category of distinction is Best of Show, which is sponsored by Bender’s Auto Parts. Crawford expects for awards to be announced not long after 2 p.m.
The car and truck show will feature door prizes, concessions, a 50-50 pot and recognition of outstanding entrants.
“We have various door prizes that are nice car-related prizes like floor jacks. We pride ourselves in this so people will make it worth their while to participate,” Crawford said.
For more information, call Crawford at 418-8109, Donald Dahlem at 436-8250 or Johnny Martin at 369-8787.
Related Posts
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Plane crash claims life of Hatley pilot, passenger March 28, 2017
- Dollars for the Depot helping Aberdeen Main Street depot project March 24, 2017
- Autopsy: Pilot died of injuries March 29, 2017
- Preliminary autopsy results in on Monroe County pilot March 29, 2017
- Full Tummies ministry helps fight hunger at local schools March 30, 2017
- Panthers sweep Tish, improve to 3-0 in division March 31, 2017
- Amory tennis dominates in home matches against Houston March 31, 2017
- Wren private school achieves its first accreditation status March 31, 2017
- Weather plays factor during TBF state tournament March 31, 2017
- Aberdeen Antique & Classic Car Club offers annual opportunity for car buffs March 31, 2017
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...