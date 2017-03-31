Aberdeen Antique & Classic Car Club offers annual opportunity for car buffs

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Pilgrimage is meant to celebrate architecture and lifestyles of long ago. The Aberdeen Antique & Classic Car Club will celebrate cars and trucks of long ago to present day through its car show April 1 at the Monroe County Courthouse on Chestnut Street.

“We get some overflow from the Pilgrimage. It adds to the total picture when you have more than one event. Some people who come to the Pilgrimage are into older cars, so it fits,” said car club member George Crawford.

Proceeds from the annual show have benefited individuals in need during Christmas and throughout the year, helped the Prairie-Darracott Volunteer Fire Department in supplying paint for a tanker truck, provided relief following the 2011 Smithville tornado and helped the Tobby Turner Fund in recent years.

Saturday’s show is open to all makes, models and years of cars and trucks. Entry fee for the rain or shine event is $20 per vehicle, and registration is from 8 a.m. until noon. For the first time, the car show will be a participant-voting event to determine first-, second- and third-place spots. The category of distinction is Best of Show, which is sponsored by Bender’s Auto Parts. Crawford expects for awards to be announced not long after 2 p.m.

The car and truck show will feature door prizes, concessions, a 50-50 pot and recognition of outstanding entrants.

“We have various door prizes that are nice car-related prizes like floor jacks. We pride ourselves in this so people will make it worth their while to participate,” Crawford said.

For more information, call Crawford at 418-8109, Donald Dahlem at 436-8250 or Johnny Martin at 369-8787.