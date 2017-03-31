Amory tennis dominates in home matches against Houston
AMORY – The Amory tennis team had no difficulty in nearly sweeping its home tennis match with Houston on Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers’ tennis team won their match 6-1 against the Toppers’ tennis team.
The win was highlighted by a sweep of singles competition.
For the boys, Eli Black was victorious, while Meredith Crouch won on the girls’ side.
In mixed doubles, Megan Finney and Luke Flippo made quick work of their opponent for the victory.
Amory also swept in girls’ doubles competition as partners Genee Summers and Riley Crouch and partners Jasmine Conner and Caroline Nestor both picked up wins.
Andrew Schmoock and Jordan Atkins won in boys’ doubles. Also in boys’ doubles, Alex Box and Aaron Goldman dropped a hard-fought close one.
The 6-1 win improves the Amory tennis team’s record to 3-1 on the season. Their lone loss was a tight one at Tishomingo County last week as they fell 4-3.
“We have high hopes for this season,” tennis coach Linzy Patterson said. “We feel like we have a really strong team that can make a big push for the playoffs. Last year, we had three teams qualify for state and hope to have more this year when the division tournament rolls around.”
Amory’s match on Monday at Itawamba AHS was canceled due to rain, but the Panthers have a key division match this Thursday at Pontotoc and one next Tuesday at Corinth.
