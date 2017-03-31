Panthers sweep Tish, improve to 3-0 in division

AMORY – The Amory Panthers made it a clean sweep of the Tishomingo County Braves with a 9-1 win on Friday night to keep them sitting pretty with a 3-0 record in Division 1-4A.

Amory starter Ryan Morgan handcuffed the Braves, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Morgan allowed one hit, walked two and struck out 10 on the night. That was on the heels of a two-hitter, 12-strikeout performance from Aubrey Gillentine in the 4-1 win last Tuesday night.

“We’re really glad Ryan had a great game like he did tonight,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “Aubrey pitched well on Tuesday as well. Our defense looked good tonight. We want to pitch to contact and don’t want to try to strike everyone out. Maybe things are starting to come together a little better for us.”

The Braves put a couple of baserunners on by way of walks in the top of the first, but Hunter Lockhart threw out one trying to steal and Morgan grabbed the other two outs with strikeouts.

The Panthers capitalized by sending all nine men to the plate and scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. Jake Kirkpatrick led off by drawing a walk on four straight pitches, and Ryan Morgan did the same behind him.

Lockhart sent the first run home by reaching on an error, and courtesy runner Luke Stephens scored on a balk to make it 2-0. Aubrey Gillentine grabbed the first hit of the night, a double to left to plate courtesy runner Drew Wallace. Tish recorded a couple of outs, but then Caleb Haney drove home the final run of the inning with an infield single.

“I thought we took advantage of some of their mistakes early, and I thought we did a good job of doing what we had to do to be successful,” Williams said. “When you get a team down 4-0 in the first, it sort of took the air out of them, which is a positive thing for us. I will give them credit because they didn’t quit and kept scrapping.”

Amory struck for two more in the second. Kirkpatrick drew a walk once again leading off and stole second, and Morgan reached on an error to put runners on the corners. With one out, Gillentine and Jackson Williams hit back-to-back RBI singles to push the advantage to 6-0.

The Panthers stayed off the board for two innings, but got hot for three more runs in the fifth. Jake Williams reached on an error leading off, and Haney doubled to left to put two in scoring position with no outs. Cooper Jones drove home Williams on a sacrifice fly to center.

Then Kirkpatrick narrowly missed a home run when his double hit off the top of the left field wall to plate a run. Morgan followed with the second sac fly of the inning.

“If he had one of those gusts that was here tonight, I think he would have had one,” Williams said of Kirkpatrick’s double. “One thing I liked was that we saw some different looks with their pitchers. We saw a lefty, a righty and a sidearm guy.”

The Braves broke up Morgan’s no-hitter in the top of sixth and also scored their lone run. A passed ball on a strikeout put a runner on, and an error sent him to second. The first hit of the night drove the run home and cut the lead to 9-1. Morgan got out of the inning without further damage on a popup to second and a grounder to short.

Jake Williams sent the Braves down in order in the seventh.

Gillentine led the way with three hits, following by two-hit nights from Kirkpatrick and Haney as all three had extra base hits.