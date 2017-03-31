Weather plays factor during TBF state tournament

ABERDEEN – Windy conditions took a toll on the yield of bass caught last Friday during the Mississippi Federation Bass State Tournament on Aberdeen Lake. According to participant and coordinator Coy Flynn, however, Saturday proved to be a better day on the water.

“Saturday’s weather didn’t effect the tournament. There were a lot of fish caught and probably twice as many that were caught Friday,” said Flynn, who added the quality of fish was better Saturday.

In 73 boats, 146 anglers from across the state competed in the tournament. During a welcoming dinner last Thursday, Flynn thanked the hospitality and hard work of Aberdeen city officials in securing the tournament. Flynn later thanked the Aberdeen Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for helping as well.

“I like coming to Aberdeen because it’s peaceful and everybody has been helpful. Hopefully, we’ll be back again soon,” said Bruce Knippers of Tylertown, who served as a coordinator for the event.

Last weekend’s adult tournament set the tone for this Saturday’s Mississippi Bass Federation High School Championship.