Wren private school achieves its first accreditation status

WREN – A private school launched in 2012 at Common Ground Christian Church achieved its first accreditation last week through the National Association of Private Schools.

“We had to find an association that would consider small schools,” said headmaster Lisa Gilmore. “The accrediting bodies do not endorse diploma mills. To support our standing, each classroom at our school has a library, we share a computer lab, and our teachers are certified.”

Perched on a five-acre bluff overlooking the intersection of Highways 45 and 41/US 278, a simple low-profile metal building is home to CREO school inside the church.

Gilmore heads up the staff of six instructors who teach a present enrollment of 16 students covering most grades from kindergarten through eighth grade.

“The way I became headmaster was that nobody else wanted the job,” she said. “Most importantly, it was a calling for me. I just couldn’t get away from it.”

Gilmore is a graduate of Blue Mountain College who has taught in public school and homeschool settings.

Linda Lindale, who has 16 years teaching experience, has been on the staff at CREO since its first year. Her specialty is elementary grades from kindergarten through third grade.

“The name of our school was suggested to us by a marketing agency in Tupelo that approached us offering to help with our image and branding,” Lindale said. “CREO is Latin for ‘creative’.”

The school’s name stands for Creative Rural Educational Opportunities, and it offers a standard curriculum with foremost emphasis on daily lessons from scripture. Classes are in session on Mondays through Thursdays, with Fridays reserved for independent study and extracurricular subjects.

The school partners with the Monroe County 4-H in activities such as archery and computer-programmed robotics, similar to elective offerings in public schools. Art is incorporated into every class, since Lindale is herself an award-winning artist.

According to Gilmore, the school’s mission has two objectives. First of all, the staff strives for excellence in education. Secondly, godly character is molded into every student by portraying integrity in lifestyle and professional practice.

“The curriculum has been challenging but not overbearing,” said Bro. Dave Dowdy of First Baptist Church in Aberdeen, who has two children enrolled at CREO.

The school has a small student to teacher ratio with the largest class having nine students. Gilmore said even if enrollment was unlimited, she would still like to maintain a class size of 10 students maximum.

“The school is ready to grow but must find its own way,” said Gilmore.

The school will host a prayer breakfast for area pastors on April 11 from 8 until 9 a.m. The session will not only be a time of prayer for the school but also be a focus group discussion on charting the future for CRE?. The event is RVSP, and those wishing to attend are requested to call 231-6306.