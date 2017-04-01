ACA hoops hosts state playoffs

The Amory Christian Academy hosted the Independent Christian School Association state basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The tournament featured the top two schools from the North half against the top two schools from the South half. The North schools competing were No. 1 seed Emmanuel Christian School and No. 2 seed Amory Christian Academy, and the South schools were No. 1 seed Unity Christian Academy and No. 2 seed New Life Christian Academy.

Amory Christian Academy played Unity Christian Academy in the first game and took a 55-53 loss. Hunter Keeton scored 24 points for ACA, while Ian Smith scored 13 points.

In its second game, Amory played New Life and lost 63-46. Henson Pulliam and Brayden Jones each scored 11 points, while Hunter Keeton had 9 points.

Unity ended up winning the tournament.

Amory is coached by Eric Keeton. ACA restarted its athletic programs nearly two years ago as the football team was a runnerup in the championship in the fall. The basketball team was a runnerup in the division tournament to secure its spot in the state tournament.