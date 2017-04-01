Legislative update: March 29, 2017

By District 20 Rep. Chris Brown/For the Monroe Journal

At this point in the session, a majority of bills have either been sent to the governor to be signed into law or are being discussed in conference.

Conference on a bill occurs when further discussion is needed by both sides to reach the best solution. A conference consists of three representatives and three senators who work together to finalize a bill.

Once a bill is out of conference, it must go to both the House and Senate for a vote before being sent to the governor.

Along with the conferences that were held, the House did meet as a whole to discuss and pass local and private bills and honor special guests in the chamber.

Last Tuesday, Terry High School basketball star Nyah Tate was honored for her achievements on and off the court. The Florence High School football team was recognized for an outstanding season and the boys soccer team also made an appearance to be recognized for winning the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

Madison Station Elementary School first-grade teacher Allison Ruhl was honored with House Resolution 21 last Wednesday for being the only Mississippian to receive a 2017 Milken Educator Award. That same day, seven students from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School were honored with House Resolution 64 for obtaining a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college admissions test. Students from Davis Magnet International Baccalaureate Elementary School received House Concurrent Resolution 64 for being named best elementary school in Mississippi by SchoolDigger.com. Finally, House Concurrent Resolutions 57, 58 and 60 were presented to Mississippi’s Male Athlete of the Year (Brian Fleming), Female Athlete of the Year (Evelyn Watkins) and Youth Athlete of the Year (Megan Heggie), respectively.

Last Thursday, House Concurrent Resolution 71 was passed to designate Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day in Mississippi. The Raymond High School boys basketball team was presented with House Resolution 72 to commend and congratulate them on winning the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship. House Concurrent Resolution 104 was also presented to recognize the grand opening of the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience.

More Mississippians were honored last Friday, including Dr. James Anderson, who was recently named a Healthcare Hero for his 50-plus years of healthcare service to low-income, uninsured minority populations. Similarly, Dr. Freda McKissic Bush was honored for her life of healthcare service to Mississippians. This year’s Miss Black Mississippi USA Kristy D’Anna Johnson was also recognized for her title.

With only one week left in the 2017 legislative session, lawmakers will remain in Jackson to work throughout the weekend. Deadline for bills to come out of conference and pass the House and Senate occurs this week. Any bills that are passed will be sent to the governor to be signed into law.

Among the special guests that were honored, other visitors to the Capitol this week included Mississippi Farm Bureau, NASA’s Stennis Space Center, Mission Mississippi and the Center for Education Innovation.

District 20 Rep. Chris Brown (R)