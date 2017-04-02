Panther Café is Amory’s best-kept dining secret

AMORY – For years I have been hearing people comment on how good the food is at the Amory baseball concession stand; also known as the Panther Café. Some people have said they were not going to the game but would stop by and purchase their supper. Now, how many people would stop at a concession stand and buy their evening meal? If they are doing that, it must really be good. The Panther Café does have quite a reputation for its burgers. Now, it turns out other popular items are offered as well. To support the baseball booster club and also have a delicious meal, check out the baseball schedule and plan your evening meals around the schedule.

“What makes it special is the person running the grill adds in the chosen ingredients. But, on top of these ingredients, the cook will add in the perfect amount of Italian dressing, Worcestershire sauce and seasoning salts,” said Shawn Helton, who also helps in the Panther Café. “They take all that and mix it all up while on the grill until the cheese is melted. Then, they place the grilled mixture on top of the chosen-base food like chips, fries or bread.”

The burgers are fresh-made 1/3-pound burgers seasoned with a marinade and a couple of different seasonings. The meat is bought locally, spreading the business between the stores in town. Parents take turns rolling the meat into softball-sized balls. They are placed on the grill that is prepared with oil. As they cook, the person grilling begins to mash them flatter, while adding a seasoning mix of salt, pepper, seasoned salt and Worcestershire sauce. The key is cooking them slow to allow all the seasonings to infuse throughout the meat. If a customer orders a cheeseburger, the person operating the grill will take a slice of cheese and melt it on the grill in the leftover hamburger seasoning and then place it on the meat.

“Ron Mooneyham was a major mastermind with the burgers, and his cooking time went way back. Since then, the Coxes and McCrorys continued with the same recipe. When Brian and I took over a few years back, Papaw Conwill would start up the grill and get things going until the dads could get off work and report,” said Susan Gillentine, concession coordinator. “Currently, Jimmy Williams is my go-to-guy when I need the grill started early. I have the dads divided up into seven grill crews, and they take turns grilling throughout the season.”

The Philly sandwiches started being served in approximately 2006 with Brad and Sandra Tate in charge. Panther Café has chicken Phillies and hamburger Phillies. While the peppers and onions are being grilled, the chicken tenderloins/strips are also grilled. They are placed on a hot grill seasoned with oil. As they begin to cook, they are sautéed with Worcestershire sauce and seasonings until done. They are kept warm in a crockpot until needed for an order. The Phillies are a “create your own” sandwich with customers choosing from a list of added items including peppers, onions, pineapple and jalapeno. Customers also have a choice of bread, fries or no bread for their Phillies.

Several barbecue items have been added in the last few years. Panther Café volunteers purchase the pulled pork from Piggly Wiggly but make their own sweet sauce for the BBQ nachos and sandwiches.

Again, people have the options for a variety of mixtures. For a base, customers can choose chips or fries. The BBQ meat is then placed on top. Customers can then add any of the grill toppings, if desired. The nachos can then be garnished with BBQ sauce, nacho cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.

Beignets were added approximately two years ago. The Panther Café crew takes canned biscuits, cut in half and deep fry. Once they are browned on both sides, they are taken from the fryer and sprinkled with lots of powdered sugar.

“I always do a big unit in my gifted class at AMS [Amory Middle School] about New Orleans. Each week, we cook a different recipe made famous in Louisiana including gumbo, red beans and rice, bananas foster, king cake and beignets. The kids suggested we start selling beignets at the ball field,” Gillentine said.

Volunteers at Panther Café buy onions by the 50-lb. bag and peppers by the case. Parents help with chopping the peppers and onions before each game. A parent will cook both before the games begin. They are placed on the grill and sautéed in seasonings, so they are ready once people place an order.

Gillentine said it is hard to say what the most popular items are, but on any given game night, they sell approximately 120 hamburgers and use 30 pounds of chicken and two Boston butts.

“We have had the same menu for several years now. It is a challenge to keep the food tasting the same with a different crew on the grill each night. During the Amory Tournament, I counted about 25 parents helping on just one night. All parents sign up to serve either in the concession stand, on the grill or prep work. It takes all 48 sets of parents helping in some way to the make Panther Café successful. The café is the main fundraiser of the booster club,” said Gillentine. “We also have a few other small fundraisers, including mum sales in the fall and T-shirt sales in the spring. The concessions bring in at least 75 percent of our funds for the year. We are debt-free and have made many renovations on the field over the last few years. It is a never-ending job to repair and improve the facilities for our boys and coaches. Although parents rotate through every few years, the boosters keep the same mission of continually improving and providing coach Chad Williams and his staff the extra funds needed to run a successful baseball program.”