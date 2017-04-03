Aberdeen School Board elects its president and secretary ahead of conservatorship exit

ABERDEEN – When the Aberdeen School District is turned back to full local control July 1, its school board will be led by the same person who led its P-16 Council after it was formed in January 2014.

Following a motion made by Dwight McComb and seconded by Patrick Lockett March 22, Jim Edwards was approved 4-0 to be the Aberdeen School Board’s president. Board member Tonny Oliver was not present.

For the board’s other elected position, Lockett was approved to be secretary following a motion by Edwards and a second by McComb.

“The school board is in good hands with these men at the helm. This school board is leadership-deep. We elected two officers, but anyone at this table could hold the gavel come July 1,” said district conservator Mac Curlee.

District policy calls for an election of school board officers every January.

Answering Lockett’s question about finances, district business manager Latasha Straughter said there are no changes on local collections, but additional state budget cuts are a possibility.

“Tax collections are slow in the state, and we won’t be surprised if we get another cut. We’ll know by the end of the school year,” Curlee said.

Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Leigh Todd gave a report of her school’s preparations ahead of state assessments.

“I tell my students every morning they’re the smartest students in the state and that they are A students, and they believe it. When they scored second [in the reading gate assessment] in the state last year, some students were upset and said, ‘We’re not number one?,’” Todd said.

To answer board member Sandra Peoples’ question, parental involvement has increased in AES, which has helped moving student growth forward.

The next Aberdeen School Board meeting is April 26 at noon.