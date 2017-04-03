Amory police make B&E arrest
By Ray Van Dusen | 1:02 pm | April 3, 2017 | News
According to the Amory Police Department, Unexzaveous Dashon, 18, of Amory was charged with burglary-breaking and entering of a dwelling. On March 30, officers took a report of a breaking and entering at a residence on 111th Street. After an investigation, along with the help of witnesses, an arrest was made the same day. Bond has been set at $5,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes.
