Supervisors discuss progress on bridge repairs

ABERDEEN – From the time a bridge on Greenbriar Road was closed earlier this month by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) to the time it reopened to traffic last week, there were minimal work days spent to replace its wood pilings. During the March 22 board of supervisors meeting, discussion indicated such a turnaround in that short of time is unprecedented.

“We need to write Tombigbee [River Valley Waterway Management District] a letter thanking them. I don’t remember ever getting this much help,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.

The bridge was one of 100 shut down in early March by the FHA, and District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said Itawamba County is still on the waiting list to repair two bridges closed through the same move.

In related discussion, county engineer Kyle Strong reported that repairs on a bridge on Caledonia Road were expected to be complete this week.

In other business, Precision Communications representatives addressed the board about a deal Kenwood is offering the county for MSWIN radios, which is significantly below the regular price. Purchasing a number of MSWIN radios for the county’s volunteer fire departments has been an ongoing discussion among supervisors.

“We’ve been using a paging system through firefighters’ smartphones, which has really helped, but they can’t talk,” said county fire coordinator Terry Tucker, who added members of some departments have radio problems to the extent they rely on cell phones to communicate with each other.

Since District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan was not present, Kirkpatrick suggested tabling further action until its April 3 meeting.

Supervisors discussed a request for the county to recoup a nearly $600 cost for a resident’s fence repair in the aftermath of a high-speed chase involving the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, but no motion was made.

“How did it get to be our fault? Because we were chasing them,” asked District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said he will ask for restitution on the matter when the case goes to court.

Supervisors approved circuit clerk Dana Sloan’s request to enter into a contract for her office to accept credit and debit card payments for fines and marriage licenses.

Supervisors approved an application for an airport multimodal funds grant that if awarded will be used to rehabilitate the existing 100LL avgas system with a new self-serve fueling terminal, pump and hose assembly.

Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick said the highly competitive grant is awarded to 13 airports in the state, which share in $3.5 million worth of funds. Monroe County is applying for a little less than $45,000 and is offering a 20-percent match.

In other business, the board approved:

• An order receiving and depositing a state warrant for 2016 railcar taxes and directing the board and chancery clerk to issue warrants to Monroe County municipalities and school districts. The total amount is $253,816.12.

• Travel requests of the Monroe County coroner’s office for Norman Smith to attend the 2017 MDIAI Educational Conference in Hattiesburg; Alan Gurley and Bobby Cleveland to attend infant and child death investigation training in Brandon and Gurley and Chuck Moffett to attend the Mississippi Coroner/Medical Examiner Association Summer Conference in Biloxi.

• A travel request for Bunky Goza and Donna Sanderson to attend the annual Mississippi Partners in Preparedness Summit in Biloxi.

• A travel request for Bogan and Ware to attend an upcoming caucus in Columbus.

• Requests for Chism to donate $250 from his rural recreation fund for the Hamilton baseball program and for District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson to donate $500 to each the Smithville and Hatley park and recreation departments from his rural recreation fund.