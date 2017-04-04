Joint-board tour spotlights school facilities

AMORY – Members of the Amory School Board and board of aldermen were treated to a delicious breakfast created and catered by Amory Career and Technical Center culinary arts students March 22 before embarking on a tour of the school district’s facilities. The annual tour was even more comprehensive this year with the addition of visits to the athletic facilities at the high school.

“I look forward to this every year,” Amory School District Superintendent Kens Byars said.

The first stop for the group, after walking though the culinary arts kitchen, was the metal arts shop, where Robert Smith serves as instructor. Smith introduced his audience to student Maggie Tickle, who placed third in regional competition for Skills USA. She also captured sixth place in state competition and serves as state secretary for the student group.

“I have her all day long,” Smith said. “She even rides my bus.”

Amory Career and Technical Center Director David Millender escorted the group on to other selected programs among the eight occupational skill areas offered. Via a short hike outside, the visitors toured the greenhouse, which serves as the horticulture lab. Millender’s final comments to the group disclosed his plans to expand course offerings to include training for the hospitality industry.

Amory High School Assistant Principal Leigh Stanford filled in as escort for principal Brian Jones. She led the tour group through the cafeteria, band hall and library, as well as showcased a group of students building model rockets for a competition.

Next on the agenda was a visit to the athletic facilities at the high school, where coaches Allen Glenn and Chad Williams took over the tour guide duties. The item that quickly became most apparent was the wear and tear that the field houses have suffered.

“I haven’t been here in 25 years and didn’t know it was this bad off,” school board member Ivan Bryant said.

Williams tried to balance what looked bad with what was good.

“There have been a lot of improvements, even though we’ve been having to resort to patching instead of fixing,” Williams said.

Williams and Glenn pointed out areas where crews of volunteers had assisted maintenance staff in using recycled and salvaged material for repairs when funding wasn’t available to replace what was worn out with new construction.

“We don’t have it as bad as what we’ve seen elsewhere,” Williams said. “We’d rather tough it out this way and invest in good athletic gear that will help us win games.”

Glenn said the item at the top of his wish list is a new multi-purpose building that would serve all sports.

Next, the group traveled across town to visit West Amory Elementary School, where principal Letricia French showed off the new soccer goals which won the students’ vote over tether balls.

“Our pre-kindergarten program has been featured as a model classroom by the Mississippi Department of Education,” French said.

Amory Middle School Principal Kenneth Goralczyk was the next host for the visiting group, showing how the sixth through eighth grades were grouped together in the buildings and wings of the campus.

“Grouping grades together makes the learning process go more smoothly,” he said.

Goralczyk concluded the middle school tour in the library, where he showed off the Chromebook computer carts.

“We now have four carts with a total of 120 computers,” he said. “My goal is to have three carts per grade. Presently, only the special education program has a computer for each student.”

It was midday before the final stop on the tour was reached. East Amory Elementary School Principal Kristy Keeton was happy to show the visitors around the newest building on campus, where special needs students are accommodated in their own self-contained classrooms.

“This is my favorite room,” Keeton said as she ushered the tour group into a cozy but spacious classroom that featured a large water tank enclosed in a cabinet where rising bubbles in the water were lit from below, reminiscent of the lava lamps of an earlier generation.

All the equipment in the room was designed to stimulate development and provide therapy for the special needs of the children.

“We’re also using Chromebook computers in our classrooms to get our students prepared for online state achievement testing,” Keeton said.

During the return trip back to the high school, Byars shared his observations with the board members and aldermen that had persevered to the end of the tour.

“Until you do the best you can, nobody can help you,” he said. “When you do the best that you can, you find that you don’t need people to help you.”