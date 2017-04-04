Smithville football coach Collums headed to Raleigh

Smithville head football coach Chad Collums has been named the next head coach and athletic director at Raleigh High School.

Collums, a Smithville native who has been the Noles’ head coach for the last three seasons, said it was a right opportunity that opened up for himself and his family.

“I was contacted by the school, and we started out just talking and things progressed from there,” Collums said. “It was something I felt like I needed to do for my family.”

In his three seasons, Collums piled up a 32-9 record as head coach.

“This was definitely a tough decision. It’s one of those deals where I have nothing but positive things to say about Smithville,” Collums said. “The administration has been great, and the kids and my assistant coaches have been great. The wins we’ve been fortunate enough to have are bonus material.”

The Noles made the playoffs in all three seasons under Collums, including back-to-back North finals appearances in 2015 and 2016.

“It’s like I told the kids, all the wins, they had more to do with that than me. Players like we’ve had made my job easy,” Collums said. “Every kid I’ve had has been special. The first senior class made my transition easy and helped me when I needed them to do something. The next year, we had another great senior class that took the reins for an amazing season, and this year, we had seniors that laid the foundation for our success the previous two to three years.”

Collums called himself a “Seminole for life,” saying he will still keep up with his former team.

“I told the kids I was a Smithville Seminole before I took this job, and I will be for the rest of my life,” he said. “I will still be a fan. I’ll still call the coaches and make sure everyone is doing well. I definitely want to see them have success.”