High school fishing tournament illustrates local interest in the sport
ABERDEEN – High school fishing is a sport that could pit private and 1A schools against 6A competitors and boys versus girls. Saturday’s Mississippi Bass Federation High School Tournament did just that. At the end of the day’s weigh-in tabulations, four teams advanced to the world championship that will be held at the end of June on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama.
Those representing Mississippi in that tournament are first-place winners, Seth Edwards and Jordan Camp of West Point High School; second-place finishers, Hayes Hillhouse and Caiden Cresup of Itawamba Agricultural High School; third-place winners, Garrett McWilliams and Addison Yates of Discovery Christian School; and Tyler Alvis of Hamilton High School and Jake Donahue of West Point High School, who placed fourth. Edwards and Camp’s total was 10.86 pounds.
In recent years, Monroe County schools have offered fishing teams, giving students an alternative to other teams sports like football or softball.
“Fishing is a really good sport. If you’re not athletic, you can fish. It gets me out in God’s creation,” said Hatley freshman Britleigh Parish. “Having the state tournament here is good because we know the lake and have lots of fish we can catch, and it’s closer to home.”
Hamilton junior Tucker Welch said Aberdeen Lake’s stake at hosting tournaments is an advantage to him as well because of its convenience.
“We can pre-fish it all year and know what they feed on and what time of the day to catch,” Welch said.
Last weekend’s tournament was open to high school teams, and youth were able to participate as well.
“We decided to run a high school and youth trail. Since Aberdeen was hosting high school, we decided to run our trail along with them. With the youth, they have a chance to fish by themselves, and it gives them a chance to see how high school does it. We’re all about kids fishing,” said Tim White, Mississippi Bass Federation youth director.
Smithville will host a youth and high school tournament on May 20.
